NASA Calls On Elon Musk’s SpaceX To Get Stranded Astronauts Home

August 26, 2024 10:06AM EDT
The last place you want your vehicle to break down, is outer space right?  Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were supposed to be in space for a week, but that has turned into a lot more after Boeing’s test flight for their Starliner had thruster issues. Since they aren’t confident it can safely get them back home, now NASA announced that  Boeing’s rival, Elon Musk’s SpaceX, will get them back with Crew-9 in February. The Boeing Starliner will return uncrewed in a separate flight.

Wilmore and Williams will assist the “Expedition 71” crew aboard the ISS in the meantime.  

