Nancy Cartwright & Sabrina Carpenter Have A Connection
July 11, 2024 6:49AM EDT
Emmy-winner Nancy Cartwright has voiced the devious Simpsons’ character, Bart Simpson, for over 35 years. But when she answered a fan’s question on TikTok about if Sabrina Carpenter was her niece, Nancy Cartwright blew everyone’s mind with her response!
@officialnancycartwright Replying to @sapphirem__ The rumors are true! Sabrina Carpenter is my niece! 🥰 #sabrinacarpenter #bartsimpson #celebrities @Sabrina Carpenter ♬ original sound – Nancy Cartwright
“Is Sabrina Carpenter your niece?” Cartwright said in the short clip, before sharing a photo of her with the chart-topping singer. “Yeah, absolutely,” Cartwright confirmed. “She’s pretty amazing.”
Now this isn’t “new” information because this fun fact was revealed on Capital-FM radio about 3 years ago!
