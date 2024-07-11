Nancy Cartwright & Sabrina Carpenter Have A Connection

DULUTH, MINNESOTA – OCTOBER 12: Lifetime Achievement Awards Honoree Nancy Cartwright poses with her award after her keynote address at the Catalyst Content Festival on October 12, 2019 in Duluth, Minnesota. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Catalyst Content Festival)

Emmy-winner Nancy Cartwright has voiced the devious Simpsons’ character, Bart Simpson, for over 35 years. But when she answered a fan’s question on TikTok about if Sabrina Carpenter was her niece, Nancy Cartwright blew everyone’s mind with her response!

“Is Sabrina Carpenter your niece?” Cartwright said in the short clip, before sharing a photo of her with the chart-topping singer. “Yeah, absolutely,” Cartwright confirmed. “She’s pretty amazing.”

Now this isn’t “new” information because this fun fact was revealed on Capital-FM radio about 3 years ago!