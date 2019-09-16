Name The Elephant Calf

It’s your opportunity to name the baby elephant!
From September 16th – 29th you can submit your name suggestions on the Louisville Zoo’s website. Three names will be chosen as finalists by the elephant zoo keepers and then you can vote on your favorite between October 7th – 20th.
The winning name and person who submitted that name will be announced the week of October 21st. The person who submitted the winning name will receive a prize basket with items from the Zoo and Norton Children’s Hospital along with a $25 gift certificate from Comfy Cow and a behind-the-scenes tour (for 5 guests) to meet the elephant calf and Mikki.
The Louisville Zoo welcomed the male elephant calf on Friday, August 2 to 33-year-old African elephant Mikki.