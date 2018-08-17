Naked Man Breaks Into Liquor Store to Steal a Soda

A naked man broke into a liquor store in Forsyth County, Georgia.

All he wanted was a soda. Obviously as a chaser…

Surveillance video shows the nude guy in the store taking a can of Coke. The thief used a hammer to break the glass in order to get inside.

Once 61-year-old Charles Wyatt got his beverage, he laid down on the floor. Police arrested him.

Wyatt was seen walking naked in front of the liquor store a few nights earlier. Officials said Wyatt has not been taking his medication for mental deficiencies.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

“The Office” Actress Reacts To Her Nephew Using Her Photo In His Tinder Profile On The Run Tour II Recap A Waffle House Food Truck Is A Real Thing The Best of Michael Scott For Your Monday! Disney Releases First ‘Kim Possible’ Teaser *NSFW “Drew Barrymore” Bryce Vine
Comments