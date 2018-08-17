Naked Man Breaks Into Liquor Store to Steal a Soda

A naked man broke into a liquor store in Forsyth County, Georgia.

All he wanted was a soda. Obviously as a chaser…

Surveillance video shows the nude guy in the store taking a can of Coke. The thief used a hammer to break the glass in order to get inside.

Once 61-year-old Charles Wyatt got his beverage, he laid down on the floor. Police arrested him.

Wyatt was seen walking naked in front of the liquor store a few nights earlier. Officials said Wyatt has not been taking his medication for mental deficiencies.