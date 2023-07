Source: YouTube

Louisville indie rock band, My Morning Jacket, were joined by a very special guest during their Friday set at Newport Folk Fest: Animal (from The Muppets).

The Electric Mayhem member sat in with the band for their set-ending performance of “One Big Holiday,” going toe to toe with MMJ drummer Patrick Hallahan.