Listen
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Watch
Win
Shows
Ben Davis & Kelly K Show
Sarah Jordan
JDub
Mac
Events
Community Events
Concerts
On Site
Wet Nose Wednesday
Kentuckiana Deals
Careers
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Soundcloud
YouTube
Snapchat
Alexa Skill
Radio.com
Tune In
Recently Played
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
Featured
Sarah Jordan
MUST WATCH: Young Fans Read Letters of Inspiration to Lamar Jackson in “Dear Lamar”
Feb 3, 2020 @ 9:59am
Okay and we are crying and could not be more proud of Louisville’s LAMAR JACKSON!
TAGS
Baltimore
cardinals
dear lamar
Lamar Jackson
Louisville Cardinals
MVP
NFL
Ravens
UofL
POPULAR POSTS
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Listen Now On Alexa!
Privacy Policy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Guy Is Walking From Cincinnati To L.A. For The Best Reason
Cody O’ Connor is a Cincinnati native and cancer survivor. …
Lamar Jackson Surprises Louisville Girl With The Chance Of A Lifetime!
Blakely Touche thought she was just attending another Louisville game …
Missed Connections: Baby Back Bonding
We go to McDonald’s looking for the dad yelling at …
This 2-Year-Old Little Genius Is Way Smarter Than All Of Us
Ellen had the most adorable British 2-year-old genius and his …
Can’t Beat Kelly: Ashley Is Confident
We answered the phone and immediately Ashley from Jeffersonville said …
All The Hits
Listen
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Watch
Win
Shows
Ben Davis & Kelly K Show
Sarah Jordan
JDub
Mac
Events
Community Events
Concerts
On Site
Wet Nose Wednesday
Kentuckiana Deals
Careers
Contact
Recently Played
Show Schedule
SOCIAL