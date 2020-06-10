MUST WATCH: Cristina Rae Gives a Golden Buzzer Performance

We needed to hear this today. AMAZING. She needed this to change her life as a single mom, while going through pregnancy living in a car.
Singer Cristina Rae stunned the judges with her amazing vocals & earned Heidi Klum's Golden Buzzer on tonight's #AGT! https://t.co/9A5Pxo7wFZ pic.twitter.com/nsCX6oApa0
— HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) June 10, 2020
Singer Cristina Rae stunned the judges with her amazing vocals & earned Heidi Klum's Golden Buzzer on tonight's #AGT! https://t.co/9A5Pxo7wFZ pic.twitter.com/nsCX6oApa0
— HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) June 10, 2020