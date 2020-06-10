      Breaking News
MUST WATCH: Cristina Rae Gives a Golden Buzzer Performance

Jun 10, 2020 @ 7:03am

We needed to hear this today. AMAZING. She needed this to change her life as a single mom, while going through pregnancy living in a car.

TAGS
AGT America's Got Talent cristina rae Golden Buzzer Heidi Klum
