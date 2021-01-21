Must-See Moments from the ‘Celebrating America’ Special Ft. Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, and More
An inauguration unlike any other. Due to the pandemic, the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris certainly looked different than all others before it.
To celebrate, Tom Hanks hosted the televised TV special from Washington D.C. ‘Celebrating America’ featuring Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi, John Legend, Katy Perry, and so many more. Madame Vice President and the President also spoke during the special and were seen watching it.
President Biden was even seen enjoying the special while holding his grandson Beau.
