Music Stars Share Their Start In New Audible Series

Audible is launching a new eight-part audio series called Origins that will feature a number of A-list musicians answering the question “Where are you from?”

Billie Eilish and Doja Cat will be a part of it mixing spoken narrative about their backstory and influences and original music performances. Origins follows Audible’s long-running Words + Music series, which has featured dozens of artists like Eddie Vedder, John Legend, Beck, Sheryl Crow, Alanis Morissette, and Smokey Robinson.

Origins drops November 17th.