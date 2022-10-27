99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Music Stars Share Their Start In New Audible Series

October 27, 2022 8:39AM EDT
Share
Music Stars Share Their Start In New Audible Series
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: Billie Eilish attends Spotify Hosts "Best New Artist" Party at The Lot Studios on January 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify)

Audible is launching a new eight-part audio series called Origins that will feature a number of A-list musicians answering the question “Where are you from?”

Billie Eilish and Doja Cat will be a part of it mixing spoken narrative about their backstory and influences and original music performances. Origins follows Audible’s long-running Words + Music series, which has featured dozens of artists like Eddie Vedder, John Legend, Beck, Sheryl Crow, Alanis Morissette, and Smokey Robinson.

 

Origins drops November 17th.

More about:
Audible
Billie Eilish
doja cat
Origins

POPULAR POSTS

1

The True Story Behind Netflix's Most-Watched Series "The Watcher"
2

Ben and Kelly Chat With T.J. Miller
3

Ellen Star Sophia Grace Pregnant
4

“A Christmas Story Christmas” Trailer
5

Daycare Workers Charged With Felonies For Terrorizing Toddlers

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE