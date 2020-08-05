‘Mulan’ to Premiere September 4th on Disney Plus for an Additional $29.99
Well if you were worried about your Labor Day weekend plans, now you have some. Disney has made a daring move and is releasing ‘Mulan’ straight to streaming Disney Plus on September 4th to their 60.5 million followers.
The catch? Oh there’s a catch. In addition to your Disney Plus monthly fee, it will cost you $29.99 to RENT the movie. Worth it? Still cheaper than taking your entire family to the movie theater. Speaking of movie theaters, talk about a major blow.