‘Mulan’ to Premiere September 4th on Disney Plus for an Additional $29.99

Aug 5, 2020 @ 6:55am

Well if you were worried about your Labor Day weekend plans, now you have some. Disney has made a daring move and is releasing ‘Mulan’ straight to streaming Disney Plus on September 4th to their 60.5 million followers.

The catch? Oh there’s a catch. In addition to your Disney Plus monthly fee, it will cost you $29.99 to RENT the movie. Worth it? Still cheaper than taking your entire family to the movie theater. Speaking of movie theaters, talk about a major blow.

