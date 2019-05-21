MTV’s Is Bringing Back An Interactive “Real World” On Facebook Watch

Many give it the credit for being the first reality show when MTV launched “The Real World” 27 years ago, putting 7 strangers to live in a house in front of cameras to see “what happens when people stop being polite and start being real.”

The show will launch with three versions on June 13th in Atlanta, Mexico and Thailand with viewers getting a chance to interact with the show online. It will be co-produced by MTV and owned by Viacom and Bunim/Murray Productions which is the studio behind the original series.

“The Real World” aired 32 separate seasons on MTV between 1992 and 2017.

