      Weather Alert

MTV VMAs 2021 Performers Announced

Aug 18, 2021 @ 4:45pm
Lil Nas X accepts the award for top hot 100 song for "Old Town Road"at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The MTV VMAs 2021 performers have been announced! Lorde, Camila Cabello, Olivia Rodrigo, and Lil Nas X are among the list of performers.

MTV has announced a star-studded list of performers that will be taking the stage at the VMAs next month. Scheduled to perform are: Lorde, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, and Camila Cabello. This will be the first VMA performance for MGK and Olivia Rodrigo. The VMAs will be held in NYC on September 12.

Who are you most excited to see perform at the VMAs? Who do you think will take home the most awards at the VMAs?

TAGS
Camila Cabello lil nas x Lorde Machine Gun Kelly MTV Olivia Rodrigo VMAs
POPULAR POSTS
Kelly Clarkson's Prenup Upheld By a Judge
A 7-Year-Old Gave A TED Talk About Playing With Your Kids
Stepdad Surprises Stepdaughter At School With The News He Officially Adopted Her
Nightbirde Withdraws From AGT
You Laugh You Lose: Fettuccine Alfraid-o
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On