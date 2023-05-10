MTV News Gone After 36 Years Amid Massive Layoffs

Source: YouTube

It’s the end of an era!

Paramount Media Networks is shutting down MTV News after 36 years on the air, and slashing 25% of its workforce. Kurt Loder was the face of MTV News during the 1980s with it’s “The Week in Rock” program, as well as other specials. During the ’90s, MTV News was the cable news option of choice for young Americans.

They broke some big stories including the April 8, 1994 death of Kurt Cobain. Reporters for MTV News went on to win Emmys and Peabody Awards for pieces on natural disasters and the Iraq War.

MORE HERE