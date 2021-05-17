MTV Movie & TV Awards: ‘WandaVision’ Wins Big Plus See The Whole List of Winners
The ‘MTV Movie & TV Awards’ returns in person last night hosted by comedian Leslie Jones. ‘WandaVision’ was the shows BIG winner with it taking home 4 golden popcorns for Best Show, Best Performance (Elizabeth Olsen), Best Villain (Kathryn Hahn), and Best Fight (Wanda Vs. Agnes).
Chadwick Boseman took home Best Performance in a Movie.
Scarlett Johannson got slimed by her own husband Colin Jost while accepting the Generation Award.
Anthony Mackie and ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ took home Best Hero AND Best Duo!
Okay let’s be real, Marvel and super heroes stole the show.
