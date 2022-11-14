MTV EMAs 2022: The Winners and Losers

The MTV European Music Awards (EMAs) were held on Sunday (November 13). The red carpet saw many celebrities try daring outfits, including Bebe Rexha, who wore a ​​head-to-toe electric blue outfit with an abstract leaf-shaped panel surrounding her.

Taylor Swift took a page out of her single and looked “Bejeweled” on the red carpet!

Here were the big winners!

Taylor Swift won four awards, and she and Harry Styles were both nominated for seven awards. Nicki Minaj won Best Song for “Super Freaky Girl.” Chloe won Best R&B Artist. Video For Good went to Sam Smith for “Unholy” ft Petras.

Bebe Rexha did flaunt her outfit while winning best collaboration for “I’m Good (Blue)” w/David Guetta. BTS won the Biggest Fans Award, Best Live Performance went to Harry Styles, Anitta won Best Latin Artist, and Nicki Minaj won Best Hip Hop artist.

Do you think any EMA winners will also win a Grammy next year?