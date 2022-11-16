MrBeast Is Officially The Biggest YouTuber

MrBeast now has the most subscribers on YouTube, overtaking his closest rival PewDiePie. His real name Jimmy Donaldson, and now he has 112 million subscribers.

From Greenville, North Carolina, he began making videos when he was 13. In 2016, he dropped out of East Carolina University to become a full-time content creator. He built his following on outlandish and huge giveaways and contests! Last year, he recreated “Squid Game,” even constructing replicas of the Netflix series’ sets, and provided $456,000 in prize money. He once offered $10,000 to anyone willing to sit in a bathtub filled with snakes and spent 50 hours buried alive. He even gave away an ISLAND.

Most recently, he gave away a $2.5 million private jet.