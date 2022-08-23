99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

MoviePass Coming Back With Pricing Tiers And A Waitlist

August 23, 2022 7:48AM EDT
Share

MoviePass is coming back on Labor Day with three pricing tiers at $10, $20, $30. “Each level will get a certain amount of credits to be able to use towards movies each month.”

MoviePass said on its website that its new service will feature all major theaters that accept major credit cards in the U.S., but won’t roll out everywhere all at once.   MoviePass was a big thing in 2017 and had as many as 3 million users by slashing the subscription fee from up to $50 to $10 per month for regular tickets.

 

MORE HERE

More about:
credits
moviepass
theaters
tiers

POPULAR POSTS

1

Amazing Sportsmanship After Little League Player Hit By Pitch
2

The Homies 3rd Annual Celebrity Kickball Tournament
3

Vote For Ethan The Dog To Win Hero Dog Award
4

Kevin Federline Leaks Videos Of Britney Arguing With Her Sons
5

CONGRATULATIONS JTown Strike 12U Cal Ripkin World Series Champs!!!

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE