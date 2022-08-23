MoviePass Coming Back With Pricing Tiers And A Waitlist

MoviePass is coming back on Labor Day with three pricing tiers at $10, $20, $30. “Each level will get a certain amount of credits to be able to use towards movies each month.”

MoviePass said on its website that its new service will feature all major theaters that accept major credit cards in the U.S., but won’t roll out everywhere all at once. MoviePass was a big thing in 2017 and had as many as 3 million users by slashing the subscription fee from up to $50 to $10 per month for regular tickets.

