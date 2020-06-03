Movie About Civil Rights Attorney Available To Stream For Free As Education
Just Mercy, a 2019 film about civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson, is available to stream for free during the month of June. Warner Bros. said it is offering free rentals of the legal drama on to encourage education about “systemic racism” in U.S. society. “We believe in the power of story,” the company said. “Our film Just Mercy, based on the life work of civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson, is one resource we can humbly offer to those who are interested in learning more about the systemic racism that plagues our society.”
Just Mercy is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and stars Michael B. Jordan as Stevenson. The film follows Stevenson as he fights for Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), a man wrongly convicted of murder. Jordan, Foxx and co-star Brie Larson said in an interview in December that they hope the film helps change people’s hearts and minds.
The movie originally opened in theaters the same month.