Move Over Peppermint—Pizza Candy Canes Are Here for the Holidays

Sep 6, 2019 @ 12:17pm

Well here’s something you wouldn’t expect for the holidays, pizza candy canes.

pizza candy canes

For the pizza lovers in your life, Archie McPhee’s pizza candy canes are the perfect stocking stuffer.

Archie describes the savory candy canes as “a little slice of heaven,” the pizza candy canes are available at Archie McPhee’s website and come in a box of six for $6.00.

While you’re there you can pick up candy canes for the macaroni & cheese and rotisserie chicken lovers in your life too.

