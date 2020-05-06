Move Over Pancake Cereal…Here Comes Waffle Cereal To Steal Your Delicious Thunder

      Breaking News
GIVE US ALL THE WAFFLE CEREAL PLEASE!

Pancake cereal was all the hotness thanks to a viral TikTok trend that even prompted IHOP to reveal a pancake cereal of its own that was already in the works. But that was BEFORE waffle cereal.  BEHOLD!!!  One foodie tells you how to make it yourself!

View this post on Instagram

🧇WAFFLE CEREAL 🥣⁣ ⁣ So you’ve seen the #pancakecereal trend and now we’ve leveled up and created #wafflecereal instead. Idk about you but I always prefer waffles over pancakes 🥞! ⁣ ⁣ 💕Here’s what to do:⁣ ⁣ Make your waffle batter and put it into an icing or Ziplock bag. ⁣ Pour the batter over small spaces in the waffle maker (see video).⁣ I cooked on both sides for an even cook because my maker is a little old 😂 (you can choose to decorate like we did but that’s completely optional).⁣ Put them in a bowl with butter and syrup 🧈⁣ ⁣ That’s it, super easy…let us know what you think 😍⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ ⁣#waffles #wafflemaker #sprinkles #babypancakes #babywaffles #wafflemaker #icing #instagood #instaeat #eeeeeats #buzzfeast #satisfeed #foodgawker #tiktok #tiktokfood #tiktokviral #viralvideo #forkfeed #miniwaffles #foodgawker #sugarrush #cheatmeal #tryitordiet #heresmyfood #thefeedfeed

A post shared by Shay & Steph | Miami Food 🧁 (@soflofooodie) on

Then you can add butter and syrup. Of course, you can do whatever you want to the sweet creation like add milk, fruit, Nutella, chocolate chips, ice cream…you name it!

