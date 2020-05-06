Move Over Pancake Cereal…Here Comes Waffle Cereal To Steal Your Delicious Thunder
This is a shot of a couple waffles with a slice of butter sitting on a plate getting covered with syrup. Shot with a shallow depth of field in a warm retro color tone.
GIVE US ALL THE WAFFLE CEREAL PLEASE!
Pancake cereal was all the hotness thanks to a viral TikTok trend that even prompted IHOP to reveal a pancake cereal of its own that was already in the works. But that was BEFORE waffle cereal. BEHOLD!!! One foodie tells you how to make it yourself!
Then you can add butter and syrup. Of course, you can do whatever you want to the sweet creation like add milk, fruit, Nutella, chocolate chips, ice cream…you name it!