Mountain Dew Releasing Cake Smash Flavor

May 17, 2021 @ 7:49am

So this has apparently been in the works since 2019 when Mountain Dew trademarked “MTN Dew 80 CAKE-SMASH.” On April 26, 2021, PepsiCo was granted its third extension on the name, and now there are photos to go along with it, thanks to Reddit/u/AlphyIsMyWaifu.

 

The leaked photos show the large can covered in primary colored designs. There are candles and other designs, along with “DO OVER” written a couple times. As described on the can, the Cake Smash flavor consists of “DEW with a rush of artificial cake flavor.”

 

We kind of need this to happen ASAP.

 

