Mountain Dew Introduces A New Zero Sugar Drink
PepsiCo. promises the flavor and fuel we expect from Mountain Dew, but this time, it’s without any sugar. To put things into perspective, a 12-ounce serving of the original flavor has 46 grams of sugar.
The soda company has even gone so far as to claim that Mountain Dew Zero Sugar is “maybe even better” than the original.
Mountain Dew Zero Sugar will be available nationwide on January 13. It will come in 20-ounce. and two-liter bottles, 12-packs of 12-ounce cans, and a variety of other containers.