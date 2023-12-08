Mother Of The Bride Killed On Her Wedding Night Challenging Her Groom Over Her Estate

Source: YouTube

The tragic story of bride Samantha Miller killed by an alleged drunk driver on her wedding night while riding in a golf cart after her wedding just got even more tragic.

Her mother, Lisa Miller, is challenging the validity of the marriage in a fight over her late daughter’s estate. Several lawsuits have been filed against the bars that overserved the driver, Jamie Lee Komoroski, who is facing reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of felony driving under the influence. The groom, Aric Hutchinson, has offered his mother-in-law half of any money awarded in the cases.

Hutchinson and Miller were married in Folly Beach on April 28, and is was validated by a Charleston County probate judge on May 1 — while Hutchinson was still in a hospital recovering from injuries he sustained in the crash. Miller’s mother in the first initial interviews after the tragedy insisted the media refer to her daughter with her maiden name and not her married name.

MORE HERE