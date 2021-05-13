Most Would Dump Their Date If Their Pet Didn’t Approve
Your friends say he’s great, but you bring him around your dog, and your dog thinks otherwise. Who are you believing??
Two in three Americans will end their relationship if their pet doesn’t approve! A survey of 2,000 single and dating adults found 67% feel this way, while 68% said their pet has the final say in who they date.
About 71% even trust their pet’s judgment over their own!
Likewise, 68% trust their pets more than their friends and 67% trust them more than their own family. Almost 7 in 10 Americans (69%) have dated someone their pet didn’t like. Luckily, 69% of those who have had their pets reject their dates said their pets liked their next partner. Respondents gave varying reasons for their pet’s distaste in their current or ex-partner including not liking their scent, height or lack of attention. Continuing the trend, more than two-thirds (69%) said it’s worse having their pet mad at them than their partner being mad at them. And if a potential partner is rude towards a pet, 64% of respondents said they could never forgive them.
TOP WAYS PETS SHOW THEY LIKE SOMEONE
- Wagging tail/purring 46%
- Sharing their favorite toy 45%
- Rubbing up against 39%
- Allows petting 31%
HOW PEOPLE WIN A PET’S APPROVAL
- Be friendly 44%
- Give behind-the-ear scratches 40%
- Give treats 38%
- Give pets 38%
- Walk them 31%
Good luck!