Most Stuf Oreos Are Here and Just Ridiculous In The Best Way

s there such thing as TOO much cream filling? Well obviously not in this case!

Oreo has released the limited edition “Oreo The Most Stuf” that have already been seen on store shelves with TWICE the cream as a traditional Double Stuff Oreo.

YES or NO.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🤣🤣🤣 These were clearly made for fun and the WOW factor and I love it. Limited Edition Oreo The Most Stuf. 🤔 Are these 2 double stuffed or 2 mega stuffed put together? 🤔Opening you immediately smell the Creme and giggle in delight how big they are. 😂 If you like Oreos for the cookie you won’t like these. They are nothing but sweet Creme – the cookie is there to keep your fingers from getting sticky only. 👉🏻 Swipe to see the next version .. All Stuf Oreos. ( I took the cookies off- not real )🤦🏼‍♀️ 🤣 FOUND IN RITE AID. #oreo #oreos #oreothemoststuf #themoststuforeo #stufonlyonef #riteaid #lololol #oreocookies #mondelezinternational #nabisco #moststufever #junkfood

A post shared by JunkFoodMom (@junkfoodmom) on

