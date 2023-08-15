99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Morgan Wallen Has Biggest Solo Song Ever

August 15, 2023
Morgan Wallen is still living his best life as his hit “Last Night” is No. 1 for a 16th total week on the new Hot 100 chart, good enough to make it the new longest-running non-collaborative No. 1 song of all time. He snatched that title from Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” which spent 15 weeks at No. 1 earlier this year.

Wallen still has three weeks to go to tie the longest-running No. 1 song ever: Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road,” which was No. 1 for 19 weeks.

