99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Morgan Wallen Gets 7th Week On Top Of The Chart, Takes A Spill On Stage

April 24, 2023 7:30AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Morgan Wallen is now in an elite club with his album One Thing At A Time spending a seventh consecutive and total week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.  That’s something only one other act has done in the last decade, the other one being Taylor Swift. Wallen has done so with One Thing At A Time and his previous release, Dangerous: The Double Album, which spent 10 weeks at No. 1 in 2021. Swift did it with Folklore (eight weeks in 2020) and 1989 (eleven weeks in 2014-15).

BTW, the KFC Yum Center played host to Wallen last Thursday when he took a spill on stage thanks to heavy smoke covering the stage!  He laughed it up and kept going…#pro.

What’s your favorite Morgan Wallen song?

More about:
Billboard Album chart
concert
fall
KFC Yum Center
morgan wallen
spill
Stage

POPULAR POSTS

1

Timbaland Reveals Justin Timberlake Has Completed New Album
2

A GoFundMe Soars For Controversial Former School Bus Driver
3

How To Apply For Your Cut Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook
4

Ed Sheeran Surprises NYC Subway Singer
5

New "Harry Potter" TV Series Could Last A Decade

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE