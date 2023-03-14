99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Morgan Wallen Boots Miley For His First Billboard Hot 100 Number One

March 14, 2023 8:41AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Morgan Wallen is rolling in hot with his first number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Last Night”. In fact, he owns 5 spots of the top 10!  He is the first core country act to claim half the top 10 in a single week. All five songs are from One Thing at a Time, “Thought You Should Know” at #7; “You Proof” at #8, “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” new at No. 9; and  “One Thing At A Time” at #10.

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” was knocked down to No. 2, after spending six weeks on top at No. 1. SZA’s “Kill Bill” is at No. 3 after seven weeks at its No. 2 high. The Weeknd and Grande’s “Die for You” drops to No. 4 on the Hot 100 from No. 1.

