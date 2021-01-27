      Weather Alert

Morgan Freeman Wants To Prank Call Your Friends For Charity

Jan 27, 2021 @ 6:18am

Morgan Freeman is using his iconic voice to making personalized and even prank calls for charity!

He will video call with one lucky fan, who he’ll then team up with to prank call their friends and family. The lucky winner will even score an outgoing voicemail message recorded by Morgan. This is all to support the Tallahatchie River Foundation and ACLU Foundation SoCal.

You can get the details and sign up at omaze.com/morgan for a free chance to win.

