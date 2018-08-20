More Than A Dozen People Injured From Storms Before A Backstreet Boys Show In Oklahoma

More than a dozen people waiting to get in a Backstreet Boys concert were injured in Oklahoma on Saturday.

Severe weather took down an outdoor concert entrance structure at WinStar World Casino & Resort in Thackerville.  “All patrons in the area were asked to move and to seek shelter from the storm,” according to an official statement. But 150 didn’t move and the storm knocked over trusses at the entrance.  14 were injured. The show was ultimately postponed.

Nick Carter tweeted that he was “praying” for wounded concertgoers.

