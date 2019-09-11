      Weather Alert

More Than a Dozen Children of Fallen 9/11 Heroes are Joining FDNY Themselves

Sep 11, 2019 @ 2:08pm

Chills. Cold chills and tears.

The newest class of New York City firefighters is set to graduate this month.  And 13 of them are CHILDREN of firefighters who lost their lives as a result of 9/11.  It’s the most “legacy” graduates any one class has ever had.

In addition to those 13, there are at least three more legacy grads who are children of other first responders who died.  Including the son of an NYPD officer. 

 

The group of graduates also includes two sets of siblings.  One set is a brother and sister with two brothers who are ALREADY firefighters.

