More Stars Are Doing The Wipe It Down Challenge On Tik Tok
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 16: Jason Derulo attends The World Premiere of Cats, presented by Universal Pictures on December 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
Celebs like JoJo Siwa, Will Smith, and Jason Derulo are all getting in on the Wipe It Down challenge and slaying it!
JoJo might be indicating a bit of an image change…
Will channels Men In Black…
But Jason Derulo might win with Spidey!