Kentucky Releases Reopen Dates for Restaurants, Venues, Childcare, and More

More Stars Are Doing The Wipe It Down Challenge On Tik Tok

May 26, 2020 @ 9:53am
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 16: Jason Derulo attends The World Premiere of Cats, presented by Universal Pictures on December 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Celebs like JoJo Siwa, Will Smith, and Jason Derulo are all getting in on the Wipe It Down challenge and slaying it!

JoJo might be indicating a bit of an image change…

 

@itsjojosiwaIT’S MY BIRTHDAY TOMORROW

♬ original sound – itsjojosiwa

Will channels Men In Black…

 

@willsmithI don’t remember making this…? @chrisashley♬ Wipe It Down – BMW KENNY

But Jason Derulo might win with Spidey!

 

@jasonderuloWith great power comes great responsibility ##wipeitdown @maxymaxmax♬ Wipe It Down – BMW KENNY

TAGS
celebrities Jason Derulo Jojo Siwa tik tok Will Smith Wipe It Down challenge
