      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

More ‘Star Wars’ Barbies Are Here

May 5, 2020 @ 7:30am

Barbie announced its second line of dolls inspired by the “Star Wars” franchise. Rey, Stormtroopers, C-3PO and Chewbacca get reimagined for the second wave of the pop culture mashup dolls.

They join last year’s cast—which included takes on Darth Vader, R2-D2, and Princess Leia.

These dolls aren’t meant to be exact replicas of the beloved characters but a reimagining “through a high-fashion filter.” And that high-fashion reimagining is going to cost you$100 per doll, except for Chewie—she’s priced at a cool $150.

The Star Wars-Barbie collab is available for preorder on Amazon.

TAGS
Amazon barbie C-3PO Chewbacca rey Star Wars Stormtroopers
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE