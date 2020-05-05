More ‘Star Wars’ Barbies Are Here
Barbie announced its second line of dolls inspired by the “Star Wars” franchise. Rey, Stormtroopers, C-3PO and Chewbacca get reimagined for the second wave of the pop culture mashup dolls.
They join last year’s cast—which included takes on Darth Vader, R2-D2, and Princess Leia.
These dolls aren’t meant to be exact replicas of the beloved characters but a reimagining “through a high-fashion filter.” And that high-fashion reimagining is going to cost you$100 per doll, except for Chewie—she’s priced at a cool $150.
The Star Wars-Barbie collab is available for preorder on Amazon.