More Relief Efforts And Every Day Heroes Emerge For Tornado Relief

The Midwest is still reeling from dozens of tornadoes that tore through six states this weekend. Jefferson County Public Schools is stuffing one of its buses full of supplies for those stricken by the tornadoes. It’ll be parked outside district headquarters at the Van Hoose Center all week collecting donations. Right now, JCPS is asking for donations of bottled water, baby food and formula, canned and boxed food, as well as tarps, and hygiene supplies. The National Guard is helping distribute water, food, toilet paper, and other essentials at the county fairgrounds outside Mayfield.
And individuals are helping out, like this guy from Tennessee drove to Mayfield, Kentucky with his grill to feed people. He told a reporter he was born nearby, and just felt like “it had to be done.”
A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)
And did you hear about the inmates who helped save people at a candle factory in Mayfield? Seven of them were working the night shift as part of a work release program when the tornado hit. They dug through the rubble and helped pull people out.
There’s a Music for Mayfield concert this Sunday at Louisville Billiards.
Cash donations will accepted, but toys, household items, clothing etc.. is admission in the doors. There is 19 local bands scheduled to perform at 50 min.slots from 1pm to 1am at Louisville Billiards all proceeds going to Benefit Mayfield KY courtesy of the Elks Lodge. There will be 2 stages of bands.