      Weather Alert

More Reasons Adele Postponed Her Show In The Last Hours

Feb 2, 2022 @ 8:08am

Page Six has what they are calling exclusive details into what led Adele to ultimately pull the plus on her Vegas residency in the final hours. She told fans in her tearful video on Instagram it was her crew being out with Covid and delivery delays, but insiders are painting a different story.

Sources say she was going through a rough patch with boyfriend Rich Paul and they were fighting A LOT on the phone. Someone with management at Caesar’s Palace said, “Adele’s been crying and couldn’t get through a single full rehearsal for the past month”.  It basically came down to the fact Adele got to Vegas really late by production standards, and then didn’t like the set and production and didn’t have time to change it.

In the meantime, she announced she’ll perform at the Brit Awards and appear on “The Graham Norton Show”. Still no word on rescheduled dates for Vegas.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adele (@adele)

FULL STORY HERE

TAGS
Adele boyfriend Caesars Palace Las Vegas Page Six postponed Rich Paul
POPULAR POSTS
Peyton Manning Thinks He Knows The Real Reason Tom Brady Is Retiring...LOL
Viral Teacher Slays Tik Tok Dance And DJ's School Lunch Dance Parties On Fridays
Taylor Swift's Former Fiddle Player Is Now A Southern Indiana Prosecutor
Woman Sets Up GoFundMe For 71-Year-Old DoorDash Driver
Comedian Greg Morton At The Caravan Comedy Club This Weekend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On