More Names Added To “Beauty and the Beast” 30th Anniversary Performance

ABC is announcing more cast names added for their Beauty & The Beast’s 30th anniversary show on December 15th. Martin Short will play Lumiere, David Alan Grier as Cogsworth, and Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts.

— David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) October 17, 2022

H.E.R. was picked to play Belle and Josh Groban will be the Beast. The special will incorporate a mix of live action and animation and new musical performances, along with sets and costumes inspired by the movie. It will air on ABC December 15th!