More Movies Getting Pushed Back…To 2022??
Ugh. So you’ll have to wait EVEN LONGER now to see Robert Pattinson as “The Batman” now that it is being pushed from Oct. 1, 2021 to March 4, 2022.
“Dune” will open on Oct. 1 next year. Other major changes include the untitled fourth “The Matrix” movie moving up from April 1, 2022, to Dec. 22, 2021. YAY…only a YEAR to wait for that one!
On the DC front, “The Flash”, starring Ezra Miller as the superhero, is moving back from June 3, 2022 to Nov. 4, 2022. “Shazam! 2” is leaving that Nov. 4, 2022 date and is shifting to June 2, 2023, while Dwayne Johnson spinoff “Black Adam” is moving off its Dec. 22, 2021 and is now undated.
MORE HERE