More Movie Theaters In Danger Of Closing As More Movies Pushed Back To 2021
Movie theaters will continue to struggle for the rest of the year as studios continue to move blockbusters to next year due to the coronavirus outbreak.
While movie theaters in many states have opened back up, they still have a limited capacity and in the two biggest markets in the country, New York City and Los Angeles, theaters are still closed. This has led to poor numbers at the box office and the lack of blockbusters being released has also hurt the industry.
The next set of blockbusters to be released, the James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” and Pixar’s “Soul,” are both set to hit theaters on November 20th. But there is fear those movies may be pushed back to 2021.