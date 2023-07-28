99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

More Mattel Toy-Based Movies Are On The Way

July 28, 2023 9:50AM EDT
You liked Barbie? We’ve got good news for ya!

While there may not be a Barbie movie sequel, Mattel has a TON of toy-based movies in the works as we speak. Buzzfeed rounded them all up . . . and made POSTERS for them. They include:

  1. “Barney”
  2. “Polly Pocket”. . . Written and directed by Lena Dunham, starring Lily Collins.
  3. “Hot Wheels”
  4. “Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots”
  5. “American Girl”
  6. “Magic 8 Ball”. . . from the writer of “Cocaine Bear”.
  7. “Masters of the Universe”
  8. “Major Matt Mason”. . . This is an old astronaut toy from the ’60s. Tom Hanks is starring.
  9. “Uno”
  10. “View-Master”
  11. “Matchbox”
  12. “Thomas and Friends”

This should be interesting!

