More Mattel Toy-Based Movies Are On The Way
July 28, 2023 9:50AM EDT
Source: YouTube
You liked Barbie? We’ve got good news for ya!
While there may not be a Barbie movie sequel, Mattel has a TON of toy-based movies in the works as we speak. Buzzfeed rounded them all up . . . and made POSTERS for them. They include:
- “Barney”
- “Polly Pocket”. . . Written and directed by Lena Dunham, starring Lily Collins.
- “Hot Wheels”
- “Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots”
- “American Girl”
- “Magic 8 Ball”. . . from the writer of “Cocaine Bear”.
- “Masters of the Universe”
- “Major Matt Mason”. . . This is an old astronaut toy from the ’60s. Tom Hanks is starring.
- “Uno”
- “View-Master”
- “Matchbox”
- “Thomas and Friends”
This should be interesting!
