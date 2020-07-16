More Mask Mandates From Kroger And Walmart Go Into Effect Next Week

      Breaking News
Walmart announced that shoppers will be required to wear a mask starting on July 20 in all stores and clubs across the U.S.

Walmart created a health ambassador position for each store and will station them near the entrance of stores, along with clear signage, to remind people without a mask of the policy. Kroger announced that all customers need to wear masks while shopping at its stores starting July 22nd.

Small children are exempt from the requirement and those customers who say they can’t wear a mask because of a “medical condition” are encouraged to use an alternative option like a face shield or facial covering.

