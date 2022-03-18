More Grammy Performers Announced

      Weather Alert

Mar 18, 2022 @ 8:48am

Lil Nas X Among First Group of Grammy Performers

Lil Nas X is among the artists set to perform at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Nas is nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance along with Jack Harlow for their hit, “Industry Baby.” Lil Nas X and Jack will surely perform “Industry Baby.”

Additionally, Lil Nas X hopes to bring home the gold for Record, Song, Music Video, and Album of the Year.

All Record of the Year nominees generally perform at the Grammys, however, that was with five nominees, the category now has ten nominees.  Other artists scheduled to perform at the Grammys include Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, and Olivia Rodrigo.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will be Sunday, April 3rd at 8:00pm.

Which performance are you excited to see at the Grammys? Do you think Lil Nas X will sweep all his nominated categories?

