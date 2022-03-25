More Grammy Performers Announced

The Recording Academy announced five additional performers for the 2022 Grammys: Jon Batiste, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Nas and Chris Stapleton. They add to the already announced lineup of BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow and Olivia Rodrigo.
Batiste is this year’s leading Grammy nominee with 11 nods, including album of the year for We Are and record of the year for “Freedom.” You can watch the show live on April 3rd on CBS. The show will also be available to stream on Paramount+.