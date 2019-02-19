More Fuel To The Romance Fire Between Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper

So we love a good love story born from a movie romance, right?  No surprise fans WANT Gaga and Bradley together. But she’s engaged and he’s got a baby with girlfriend Irina Shayk, right?

 

Well she showed up to the Grammys without her engagement ring. And now her fiancé, Christian Carino, reportedly shared a secret romantic dinner with a brunette just two-days before the Grammy’s.  That story is from RadarOnline, so who knows if there is any truth to it.

As for Bradley, sources say he is still very much with his girlfriend.

 

 

