      Weather Alert

More Fan Favorites Sign On For ‘SATC’ Reboot

Jun 11, 2021 @ 9:06am

Four of the key men in the lives of Sex and the City‘s main characters are set to return for And Just Like That, a sequel series at HBO Max.

 

Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler will all reprise their roles in the series, which revisits Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate life and friendship in their 50s. Production is set to begin in the summer in New York.

Just a fresher…Cantone will continue his role as Anthony Marentino, Charlotte’s friend and former wedding planner. Eigenberg returns as Steve Brady, Miranda’s husband. Garson will reprise his role as Carrie’s confidant, Stanford Blatch, and Handlerwill continue playing Charlotte’s divorce lawyer-turned-husband, Harry.

TAGS
And Just Like That David Eigenberg Evan Handler HBO Max Mario Cantone Reboot SATC Willie Garson
POPULAR POSTS
Louisville Volleyball Coach Writes A Book Geared To Help Young Girls Live In "Real Time"
A College Student Captivated Tik Tok With The Epic Journey Of Her Pool Noodle
Meet A Local 5-Year-Old Business Owner
Bud Light Rolling Out Spiked Seltzer Popsicles
Louisville Pastry Chef Jaclyn Joseph Won Food Network's 'Best Baker In America'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On