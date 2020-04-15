      Breaking News
More Celebs Added To The ‘One World: Together At Home’ Event

Apr 15, 2020 @ 8:08am

Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, and Shawn Mendes are just a trio of the artists who have joined the One World: Together at Home event.

Happening this weekend on Saturday (April 18), the three stars will also be joined by Alicia KeysAmy PoehlerAwkwafinaCamila CabelloEllen DeGeneresJennifer LopezLL Cool JLupita Nyong’oMatthew McConaugheyOprah WinfreyPharrell WilliamsSam SmithUsher and Victoria Beckham for the charitable event.

One World: Together At Home is the first-of-its kind global broadcast event to celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers, and to support the World Health Organization in the global fight to end COVID-19.  It’s already raised $35 million!

Organized by Lady Gaga, it will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert and you can see it on all major networks.

