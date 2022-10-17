More Artists Withdraw Their Albums From Grammy Consideration

Drake and The Weeknd have chosen not submit their respective albums for Grammy consideration this year, and are once again boycotting the awards show. Drake has had issues with the Grammys and the Recording Academy going back to 2017 when he won two awards that he said he didn’t want. He was also upset that “Hotline Bling” was only in rap categories rather than pop. Last year, he pulled his songs after they were already sent in for consideration and he was nominated for Certified Lover Boy and “Way 2 Sexy,” which left an opening in both fields.

As for The Weeknd, he was upset his After Hours and the hit single “Blinding Lights” weren’t nominated, and talked about their secretive process.

Bruno Mars announced last week Silk Sonic’s music would not be up for consideration, but didn’t say they were boycotting the ceremony.