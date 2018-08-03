More Abduction Attempts In Area Neighborhoods

LMPD are investigating several abduction attempts in area neighborhoods, and urge you to report any suspicious incidents immediately.

On July 31, a 12-year-old girl walking the family dog was approached by a woman in a small, dark SUV with tinted windows in the 9300 block of Blazing Star Drive in Norton Commons. Police say the woman told the girl her mother was busy and couldn’t pick her up and asked her to get in the car. The girl refused and told her mother, who called police. Now we learn a similar incident happened on July 23 in the same neighborhood. In that instance, a man and woman were seen in the same vehicle.

Janel Willingham said the same thing happened in Saratoga Woods back in June in Jeffersontown. She said her 10-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter were playing outside in their yard when a car pulled over. She told police “A white vehicle pulled up with a man and a woman inside, and they asked my son if he wanted to take a ride”. Her son ran inside, the car pulled away, and she called police.

Police aren’t sure if they are connected yet. It could be the same people using different vehicles, but that is unconfirmed at this time.

MORE HERE