Moose Poop ART is IN Including “Poo-Poo Clocks”

A woman in Maine is saving the planet by recycling moose poop and making it into art! We need to applaud this woman, people. Not all heroes wear capes.

The artist Mary Winchenbach collects the terds and makes all types of gifts including “Poo-Poo clocks”, holy terds called “Holy Craps”, keychains where the terds float so you’ll never lose you keys and more!

“For example the first off we make now instead of a cuckoo clock this is a Poopoo o’clock. We took them turds and we cram them in between the number there so there’s one turdy – two turdy- three turdy,” she said.

Winchenbach said that the terds are all local, therefore all she has to do is go out there, find the moose and if it takes a dump, walk with it about 50 yards and they take another dump!