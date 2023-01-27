Moms Might Be Watching “The Wiggles” For A New Reason
January 27, 2023 11:56AM EST
Thirsty moms unite! There seems to be some new interest in a popular kids show thanks to an attractive new cast member! 31-year-old John Pearce, aka “Big Strong John” on “The Wiggles,” has been making the internet swoon! He says he grew up watching the show (which has been around for 31 years!), so it’s a full circle moment!
@johnadamopearce #changeschallenge #beachlife #fyp ♬ Changes – Joel Fletcher & Kennyon Brown
It seems they’ve found his TikTok, too! But sorry ladies, he’s a family man!
@johnadamopearce 🕺🏽 #fyp #dance #newyear #resolution @jessieadamopearce #family ♬ original sound – Biser King
