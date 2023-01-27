99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Moms Might Be Watching “The Wiggles” For A New Reason

January 27, 2023 11:56AM EST
Share

Thirsty moms unite!  There seems to be some new interest in a popular kids show thanks to an attractive new cast member!  31-year-old John Pearce, aka “Big Strong John” on “The Wiggles,” has been making the internet swoon!  He says he grew up watching the show (which has been around for 31 years!), so it’s a full circle moment!

 

@johnadamopearce #changeschallenge #beachlife #fyp ♬ Changes – Joel Fletcher & Kennyon Brown

It seems they’ve found his TikTok, too! But sorry ladies, he’s a family man!

 

@johnadamopearce 🕺🏽 #fyp #dance #newyear #resolution @jessieadamopearce #family ♬ original sound – Biser King

More about:
Attention
GMA
John Pearce
the wiggles
thirsty moms

POPULAR POSTS

1

New Footage Contradicts Britney Spears Restaurant Meltdown Story
2

Tik Toker Accidentally Got McDeposit Money At McDonald's
3

Woman Learns To Sew To Bring Her Grandma's Fashion Designs To Life
4

Bride Lends Her Pricey Gown To Stranger Across The World
5

You Laugh You Lose: Ben's Noods

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE