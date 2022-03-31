Mom Starts A Charity To Honor Her Daughter’s Bestie Who Works At The Grocery

Rachel Smith is Fiona’s mom who shared a series of videos of Fiona and her bestie, Gilnet aka “High Five” and their relationship over the past several years. High Five gave her a bike for her 3rd birthday…she gave him pictures of her riding it in a thank you card.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)
A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)
Apparently Gilnet got transferred to another store during the pandemic and Rachel tracked him down. She set up a GoFundMe that raised over $5000 and she started a charity to honor him called “Who’s Your High Five?” where people can submit stories about someone that has had a positive impact on their life.