Mom Starts A Charity To Honor Her Daughter’s Bestie Who Works At The Grocery

Mar 31, 2022 @ 8:25am

Rachel Smith is Fiona’s mom who shared a series of videos of Fiona and her bestie, Gilnet aka “High Five” and their relationship over the past several years. High Five gave her a bike for her 3rd birthday…she gave him pictures of her riding it in a thank you card.

 

Apparently Gilnet got transferred to another store during the pandemic and Rachel tracked him down. She set up a GoFundMe that raised over $5000 and she started a charity to honor him called “Who’s Your High Five?” where people can submit stories about someone that has had a positive impact on their life. 

